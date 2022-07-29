Kate Bedingfield no longer leaving White House communications role

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield announced on Friday afternoon that she is no longer leaving her position.

“A massive thank you to everyone (every. one.) who endured listening to me wax on about how I regretted my decision to leave. There’s so much more to do and I’m so proud and grateful to be part of this team. Onward!,” Bedingfield tweeted.

Bedingfield previously announced in July that she would be leaving her job as White House Communications Director.

