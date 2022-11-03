Karoline Leavitt vows to ‘offer change,’ be a ‘fighting voice’ for New Hampshire if elected

EXCLUSIVE: RepublicanKaroline Leavitt, who would be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress if she wins her race to represent New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District next week, told Fox News Digital that voters have “a very clear choice” this election and vowed to “offer change” and be a “truly commonsense, independent, fighting voice” for the Granite State.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on the sidelines of a campaign event in Boston, Leavitt said she rarely thinks about her age as she campaigns against her Democrat opponent, incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas. The 25-year-old was born and raised in Atkinson, New Hampshire.

“I don’t think about it much, you know, I focus on winning, and I focus on reaching out to people and I am enthused that voters are energized by my energy and I feed off of that and the love that I have for the people that I’ve met is so humbling,” she said. “The outpouring of support I’ve received from people in New Hampshire and across this country, and, you know, it has always been my passion.”

Leavitt said one of the reasons she felt “compelled” to run for Congress was to “really reach out to my generation of voters.”

“I live among them, my friends, my former college roommates, my former colleagues whom are really being indoctrinated by the left’s agenda and their messaging,” she said. “We desperately need strong, conservative, youthful voices on our side of the aisle that are standing up for our country.”

“It is the greatest country in the history of the world, and it is really an honor to be in this position, and it will be an honor to represent my home district in Congress,” she said.

When it comes to campaigning, Leavitt is leaning heavily on the issues.

“My goal over the next six days is to continually remind voters that they have a very clear choice in this election. They can vote for the same old career politician we’ve seen Chris Pappas become, who has sided with the policies of the Joe Biden administration that are really hurting our state, with inflation and skyrocketing energy bills – we’re facing winter blackouts because of the energy policies of our current congressman – and we can’t afford two more years of it,” she said, adding that energy policies have been “detrimental” to families in New Hampshire who are “choosing between heating and eating.”

“I’m offering change. I am offering to be a congresswoman who believes in domestic energy production, a congresswoman who believes in strong border security and standing up for our local law enforcement community,” she said. “I’m honored to be the only person on this ballot for the 1st District that’s supported by our law enforcement community, pulling in various endorsements because they know I will always back the blue and stand up for our men and women in blue and law and order in our streets.”

“On Tuesday, voters have a very clear choice in this race – you could continue to vote for the same problem creator who got us into this mess, or you can vote for change and someone who will stand up for our state,” she said.

A new WMUR/St. Anselm College Survey Center poll this week shows Leavitt leading at 51% to Pappas’ 45%. But Fox News’ Power Rankings forecast shows New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District as one that went from a toss-up to leaning Democrat.

Pappas won re-election in 2020 by five points. The district has long been a top congressional battleground.

In an interview with Fox News Digital earlier this month, Pappas criticized the Biden administration by saying it “did not move swiftly enough, along with the Fed, to address inflation last year.”

“They needed a much more forward-leaning, aggressive posture against inflation,” he said. “What we need to focus on now is how we lower costs and alleviate the pressure families are facing.”

Pappas said he has called on the Biden administration to “restrict exports of energy that we need right here in New England to heat our homes this winter.”

“Whatever we can do to drive down prices in energy and housing and in other ways people are experiencing inflation, we’ve got to do it,” he said. Pappas also slammed Republicans for being critical of Democrats’ policies without offering “solutions.”

Pappas predicted his race against Leavitt would “go right down to the wire.” He said he plans to put his “bipartisan, problem-solving” record out in comparison to Leavitt’s positions.

Leavitt told Fox News Digital that voters should vote for her if they “want someone who is going to go to Washington and really be a truly commonsense, independent, fighting voice for our state.”

“I believe I’ve proven that I am just that – making our way through a very competitive primary and focusing on people,” Leavitt said. She touted her “enthusiastic army of volunteers,” including “moms who are standing up for their kids because they want to ensure the American Dream stays alive; business owners, who cannot suffer the consequences of Chris Pappas and his policies any longer, who have joined our fight; everyday folks who have never been in politics before.”

Leavitt worked as a spokeswoman for House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and was a former assistant press secretary to former President Trump. She said Stefanik “was instrumental to my decision to run because I saw her do it.”

Stefanik, R-N.Y., made history in 2015 when she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at age 30. In 2018, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., broke that record at age 29.

“Congresswoman Stefanik told me nobody believed in her when she ran. In fact, everyone told her she was going to lose, and she won against all odds, as we are doing in this campaign as well,” Leavitt said. “That is really rewarding.”

Stefanik told Fox News Digital this week that she was “proud to endorse” Leavitt.

Leavitt has also been endorsed by former President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

“Karoline is on pace to be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, a former staffer of mine,” Stefanik said. “I was proud to endorse her and she is polling ahead in New Hampshire.”

“I think Karoline is going to win,” she added.

Leavitt said the Republican Party is a home for “the working man and the working woman.”

As for young voters, Leavitt said she is trying to convince them that “the government is not going to solve our problems for us.”

“They are looking to the government to do that for them with, you know, cancellation of student debt,” Leavitt said, adding it is her “passion project to reach out to young voters across this country, particularly women who are being sold a false narrative by the Democratic Party.”

“It is my goal to break through that noise and to be the conservative voice, but also to give other women the courage to step up and run for office,” Leavitt said.