Karen Bass wants African American woman to replace Kamala Harris in the Senate

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., pointed to the fact that there will be no Black women in the Senate after the departure of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during an interview last week.

“I will tell you that I do believe that there should be an African American woman in the Congress,” Bass told FOX 11 on Friday. “When Sen. Harris is sworn in as the vice president, there will be one African American Democrat, one African American Republican, no African American women.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will appoint Harris’ replacement. Bass, a Black woman, has said she’s open to the position.

“I have a fabulous job right now. I hear my name being put out for a lot of different things, and if called upon to serve, I’ll be there ready to serve,” she told FOX 11, later adding, “if I had the honor, we’ll see.”

Bass also concurred when asked if Newsom should choose a Hispanic politician to replace Harris because of the state’s significant Hispanic population.

“I agree with that 100%. I think that is absolutely correct, and I think that that should happen. We will see,” she said.

Bass is also a potential contender to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development in President-elect Joe Biden‘s incoming administration. Her name was also floated for VP in the summer.

The race to fill Harris’ seat is underway, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom has so far kept quiet about potential contenders.

“No timeline has been established. The process is just beginning to unfold,” Newsom, a Democrat, said during a November press conference. “We are working through the cattle call of considerations related to what’s the profile, the right choice to replace Sen. Harris.”

California law allows the governor to appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of Harris’ term — which runs until January 3, 2023 — once she officially resigns to become vice president. Speculation has been swirling for months over who Newsom will select.

Two leading contenders to replace Harris are reportedly Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla, both Democrats. Other potential candidates include Bass and Barbara Lee, longtime members of Congress, as well as almost every one of California’s executive officials, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Controller Betty Yee and Treasurer Fiona Ma, according to The Hill, citing sources close to Newsom.

Fox News’ Peter Hasson, Louis Casiano and Megan Henney contributed to this report.