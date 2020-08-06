Kanye West qualifies to appear on Colorado presidential ballot

Kanye West has filed paperwork and qualified to be on the presidential ballot in Colorado for the upcoming election.

West met the 3 p.m. deadline Wednesday to file in the state and paid the $1,000 fee, Betsy Hart, a spokesperson for the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, confirmed to Fox News. He presented paperwork for nine potential electors who would represent him and all were found to be registered Colorado voters. He listed Michelle Tidball, from Cody, Wyo., who runs an online Bible study.

West filed paperwork Wednesday to appear on the Ohio ballot. The rapper has now filed paperwork to appear on the ballot in eight states, but his campaign has faced a number of hurdles in some.

He was dropped from the New Jersey ballot this week for invalid signatures, and he already missed the deadline to appear on the ballot in South Carolina. Illinois officials are challenging his signatures and paperwork as well.

Election lawyer Scott Salmon had filed the challenge to West’s filing last week, telling Fox News all of Wests’ signatures in New Jersey were fake.

“Literally every single signature on there came from the same person,” Salmon told Fox News. “Signatures that were clearly identical signatures where the signed name didn’t match the printed name, where there was a first name but no last name, where it included a street address but, no town.”

The musician’s on-again, off-again presidential campaign has been roiled with controversy since the start as many people question his mental state following a number of inflammatory and embarrassing tweets and appearances in recent weeks.

Most recently, West called out abortion in the Black community and blasted his critics for getting so “concerned” about him crying over potentially aborting his first-born child.

A poll conducted last month found West receiving two percent support.

