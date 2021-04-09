Kansas state lawmaker recorded blood-alcohol level twice legal limit, said trooper was a 'donut boy': reports

The Kansas state Senate majority leader was arrested last month on suspicion of driving under the influence, allegedly recording a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit, according to reports.

Republican Gene Suellentrop, 68, faces several charges, including a felony fleeing to avoid arrest and a misdemeanor driving under the influence stemming from a March 16 arrest in Topeka.

The incident reportedly started with Suellentrop driving the wrong way on the interstate. He was also purportedly traveling at 90 mph in a 66 mph zone.

At the time of the arrest, Suellentrop’s blood-alcohol level was recorded at .17 — more than double the legal limit of .08, according to an affidavit submitted by Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Austin Shepley.

Suellentrop also allegedly called Shepley “donut boy” at some point during the arrest, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

“While the phlebotomist was administering the blood kit, Gene Suellentop’s demeanor becoming slightly aggressive in his tone, he made reference to physically going up against me,” Shepley said. “He looked me up and down, stating he played state sports competitively in high school. He stated he could ‘take me.'”

Suellentrop’s office did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

Suellentrop was booked into Shawnee County Jail last month, The Hill reported.

However, the Shawnee County district attorney only announced last week that he had refiled charges against Suellentrop.

Senate President Ty Masterson said Kansas Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn issued a joint statement, calling the incident “very serious.”

“While we continue to respect due process, there are many aspects of the alleged behavior that are deeply disappointing, and severe consequences will be unavoidable,” the statement said. “With just a few days in the session remaining, we will finish up our work with Senator Larry Alley fulfilling the duties of the majority leader.”

“Any decisions regarding the future will be made in due course.”

Suellentrop served seven years in the Kansas State House before winning an election to the state Senate in 2016.