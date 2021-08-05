Democratic Kansas congresswoman Sharice Davids is promoting a list of books from left-wing figures, including writings that are considered to be resources for critical race theory (CRT).

Davids’ private Instagram links to a list of readings posted by Haymarket Books, which describes itself as “a radical, independent, nonprofit book publisher based in Chicago.” Its name honors what it describes as “martyrs” at the infamous Haymarket riot in 1886.

The Nation, a liberal publication, previously noted the link on Davids’ private Instagram.

The books Davids promoted were listed under “Books on the Struggle for Black Liberation” and included readings by left-wing leaders, like Howard Zinn and Angela Davis. Some of the books listed are “Black Lives Matter at School,” “The Anti-Racist Writing Workshop: How to Decolonize the Creative Classroom” and “How Capitalism Underdeveloped Black America.”

The University of North Carolina Kathrine R. Everett Law Library lists several of the titles as resources on its page for CRT. One of those is “Freedom Is a Constant Struggle,” by left-wing academic Davis, a former fugitive wanted by the FBI.

The Haymarket list also features Keeanga Yamahtta Taylor’s “How We Get Free,” and “From #Black Lives Matter to Black Liberation,” which are both listed as a resources on UNC’s website.

Davids’ office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but the books will likely become an issue in future political bids by the Kansas congresswoman. More broadly, CRT has captured national attention and influenced political debate at the state and local level.

“Sharice Davids supporting Critical Race Theory should come as no surprise to Kansans,” Courtney Parella, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said Wednesday. “This is another example of Sharice Davids and her party prioritizing a divisive, socialist agenda over the real concerns of everyday Americans.”

On Monday, Fox News reported on how one of the aides for Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., belonged to a group that advocated for CRT.

Critics argue the ideology scapegoats on the basis of race and leads to division within communities. Defenders say it’s a valuable tool in dismantling systemic injustices and revealing biases against minorities.

Angela Onwuachi-Willig, an expert on critical race theory at Boston University School of Law, told the Boston Globe that critical race theory helped people understand the complexity of race — beyond “simple” narratives that they may have been taught.

“Racism is not extraordinary,” she continued. “Race and racism are basically baked into everything we do in our society. It’s embedded in our institutions. It’s embedded in our minds and hearts.”

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and National Education Association (NEA), both of whom donated thousands of dollars to Davids, have indicated support for the controversial ideology or its associated ideas.

The NEA, for example, passed resolutions designed to “fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric” and committed to researching the “organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work.”

AFT’s president, Randi Weingarten, has denied CRT is being taught in schools but seemed to criticize anti-CRT legislation as attempts to erase honest history.

“Mark my words: Our union will defend any member who gets in trouble for teaching honest history,” Weingarten previously said. “Teaching the truth is not radical or wrong. Distorting history and threatening educators for teaching the truth is what is truly radical and wrong.”

