Kansas GOP governor candidate Schmidt blames Democratic Gov. Kelly’s spending for making inflation ‘worse’

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is set to launch his first TV ad as part of his gubernatorial campaign, slamming both President Biden’s economic record over the last several months as well as Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

“Joe Biden’s inflation is hurting everyone and, truth is, Laura Kelly keeps making it worse,” Schmidt says in his ad, titled “Just Listen”, first shared with Fox News Digital.

Schmidt accused Kelly of spending “more than [Kansas] can afford.” Schmidt’s campaign also said Kansas’ overall spending increased 35.5% from fiscal year 2019 to fiscal year 2023.

Schmidt mentioned advice he gleaned from late Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS), who served as the state’s House representative for eight years and as senator for another 27, prompting him to listen to his constituents as they will “show [him] the way.”

The attorney general touted his statewide ventures to meet with voters, stating he has visited all 105 counties during his campaign, according to the press statement.

“Well, I’ve heard you loud and clear. As governor, I’ll stand up to Biden and I’ll fight for you,” Schmidt said to conclude the ad.

Trump-backed Schmidt won the state’s primaries on Aug. 3, with the race between Kelly and Schmidt now a rated a toss-up given voters’ recent decision to reject a proposed state constitutional amendment to allow lawmakers the authority to regulate abortion.

Schmidt had previously released a statement in June on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying the decision “was the right one because as a matter of constitutional interpretation, as the Court writes, ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.'” Schmidt has remained quiet on the issue of abortion since the Aug. 3 election.

Despite the vote in Kansas — the first state in the nation to vote on an abortion-related matter — Republicans maintain the election will continue to be hyperfocused on the economy, with Democrats arguing abortion will now be a top issue as voters head to the polls in November.

Kansas has historically remained a relatively reliable pick-up state for the GOP, though recent Fox News Power Rankings predict a tight race between Schmidt and Kelly, with previous surveys showing the Attorney General had a slight edge over his Democrat opponent.

Kelly and Schmidt will face off on Nov. 8.