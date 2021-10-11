Kamala Harris used child actors in her space video

Vice President Kamala Harris’s YouTube space series featured child actors in its first installment.

The YouTube Original Series, entitled “Get Curious with Vice President Harris,” is aimed at getting children interested in space and included an appearance by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station. But the children featured in the first installment of the series were child actors, including 13-year-old Trevor Bernardino.

In one scene, Harris tells the children that they are “going to learn so much,” adding that they will “literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes. With your own eyes. I’m telling you.”

The kid actors appear to be genuinely excited, and Harris seems to be revealing something to them that they don’t already know. The kids are relentlessly ebullient throughout the video.

Bernardino, a Carmel, California teen who was one of five child actors in the video, told KSBW TV that he submitted a monologue and was interviewed for a role in the series.

“And then after that, like a week later, my agent called me, and he’s like, ‘Hey Trevor, you booked it,'” Bernardino told the outlet.

WHY NASA’S MARS MISSIONS WILL BE SILENT FOR WEEKS

Child actors Derrick Brooks II, Emily Kim Zhoriel Tapo, and Sydney Schmooke rounded out the cast for the show, which was filmed in August for its release during world space week.

The video, which was produced by a foreign entity, Canada’s Sinking Ship Entertainment, shows the group meeting Kimbrough from the International Space Station via Zoom. He remotely leads the children on a scavenger hunt to buy tools to build a telescope. The group then meets with the Harris, which Bernardino thought was the highlight of his visit to the Naval Observatory.

“The most exciting part was definitely meeting Vice President Harris. There’s nothing that can top that. Like honestly, she just sat us down. She’s super charismatic. She’s everything that I ever thought of her, plus more,” Bernardino said. “She made me feel like one of her peers, and at the time, I felt super important. I was talking to her face to face.”

Harris, who was appointed to lead the National Space Council earlier this year, lauded the importance of space discovery at one point during the episode.

“I love the idea of exploring the unknown,” Harris said. “And then, there’s other things that we just haven’t figured out or discovered yet. To think about so much that’s out there that we still have to learn, like, I love that. I love that. And so, I’m very excited about the Space Council.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series comes as Harris has continued to face criticism for her perceived inability to connect with many people across the country.

The vice president has attempted to combat that perception, most notably by hiring two new messaging specialists last month in a bid to improve her communication strategy.