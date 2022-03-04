Kamala Harris to travel to Poland amid Russia-Ukraine war

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Poland Monday, where American troops are stationed to assist with Ukrainian refugees, Fox News has learned.

The Harris trip is one of several diplomatic contacts between the U.S. and Poland, which has taken in around 650,000 refugees, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. President Biden spoke for nearly an hour with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel separately to Poland on Saturday, and a small number of U.S. lawmakers will also fly to Europe this weekend and will meet with Harris Monday.

Harris has been involved in the White House’s outreach to Europe amid Russia’s war on Ukraine, speaking separately on Monday with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins of Latvia, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte of Lithuania, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca of Romania.