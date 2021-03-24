Kamala Harris to hold discussion with Bill Clinton on 'empowering women and girls,' igniting criticism

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a joint discussion on “empowering women and girls” with former President Bill Clinton, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

The Clinton Foundation announced on Tuesday that the discussion would take place as part of a virtual event with college students from around the world on Friday. Besides Harris, other speakers will include Mayor Muriel Bowser, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, her daughter Chelsea and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The foundation described the talk as: “A one-on-one conversation with President Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world.”

The Howard University-hosted talk raised questions about past accusations against Clinton, as well as Harris’ previous advocacy surrounding #MeToo and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. One of those women, Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Clinton of rape, balked at the scheduled event.

“Is this a f—–g joke?” she asked in one tweet. “This pervert …….. who raped me.” In another, she asked if Howard University would like to include her in the talk and included a photo of her book cover reiterating her accusation of rape.

The former president has denied multiple allegations, including Broaddrick’s, but famously admitted to engaging in sexual activity with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

“To ’empower women,’ Kamala Harris and Howard Univ will promote a man that no sane father would want anywhere near his daughter, Bill Clinton,” said former Trump campaign official Steve Cortes.

The event comes as Harris has faced criticism for her relative silence about the misconduct allegations lobbed at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The vice president’s office, Howard University and the Clinton Foundation did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.