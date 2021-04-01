Kamala Harris to finally move into VP mansion after renovations

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are set to move into Number One Observatory Circle at the U.S. Naval Observatory next week, following a two-month delay for “home repairs,” Harris’ chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders said Thursday.

“The move was initially delayed to allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied,” Sanders announced on Twitter.

The vice president and her husband have been temporarily staying at Blair House, the president’s guest quarters on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House. The official residence of the vice president is located roughly three miles from the White House at the Naval Observatory in Northwest Washington, D.C.

Sanders said the repairs “included maintenance on the HVAC system, replacing the liners in the chimneys and refurbishing of some of the hardwood floors.”

HVAC is a home’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.

Fox News observed moving vans outside of Blair House Thursday.

Harris has been frustrated by the delay in her ability to move into the Naval Observatory, CNN first reported earlier this week.

Life at the vice presidential compound — which takes up 12 of the observatory’s 72 acres — will undoubtedly be different for the second family, an experience Biden reflected upon fondly during a February town hall.

“I wake up in the morning and say Jill, where the hell are we?” Biden said jokingly referring to a conversation he had with his wife shortly after taking office.

Biden said that living in the nation’s house is like living in a “gilded cage, in terms of being able to walk outside and do things.”

“The Vice President’s residence was totally different,” Biden told Anderson Cooper. “You can walk off a porch in the summer and jump in a pool, and — and, you know, go into work.”

“You can ride a bicycle around and never leave the property and work out,” he added referring to the Observatory’s grounds.