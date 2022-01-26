NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to lead a delegation to Honduras later this week to attend the inauguration of the socialist president-elect who has controversial anti-Semitic ties.

Harris will be attending the inauguration of Honduran President-elect Xiomara Castro on Thursday following her victory to the Central American nation’s highest office after running on a socialist platform.

HARRIS HEADED TO HONDURAS TO TACKLE ‘ROOT CAUSES’ OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

The vice president has maintained a line of communication with Castro since the Honduran president-elect’s win, taking a call in December of last year to “deepen the partnership between the United States and Honduras,” according to Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh. The delegation will include U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power and Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., among others, CNN reported.

Castro is the first leader in Honduran history — a rather conservative nation — to be elected on a socialist platform and will also be the first woman to hold the role.

Also raising eyebrows is Castro’s husband, former Honduran President Mel Zelaya, a wealthy landowner in the country who was deposed from his presidency by a military coup in 2009.

Zelaya was Castro’s campaign manager and is a polarizing figure in Honduran politics. The former president was ousted after trying to recreate the policies of Venezuelan socialist President Hugo Ch?vez. He was also a noted ally with Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

The former Honduran president also claimed that he was being tortured by Israeli mercenaries via high-frequency radiation.

Castro’s running mate, First Vice President-elect Salvador Nasralla. carries some serious baggage as well, having made past unsavory comments about Jews and Israel.

In 2020, Nasralla claimed that outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hern?ndez’s “boss is the government of Israel” and said in a debate that Jews control the global money supply.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Nasralla’s wife gave an apology to the Latin American Jewish Congress after she said in an interview that “Hitler was a great leader.”

Harris’ office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.