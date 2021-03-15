Kamala Harris takes heat for silence on Cuomo accusations

Vice President Harris is taking heat for staying silent amid sexual misconduct allegations against her fellow high-profile Democrat, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — after crusading against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh following Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation against him.

“Kamala ascended to VPOTUS by lauding herself as a feminist [and] champion for women [and] girls,” Karoline Leavitt, communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik, wrote on Twitter. “Now, as the most powerful woman in America, she remains silent on an egregious sexual assault scandal because it’s against a political ally … Feminism is a farce.”

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro also criticized Harris after the vice president ignored a question about Cuomo’s widening sexual harassment scandal while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

“She is a fraud, a phony, a woman without a moral core,” Pirro said. “A woman who stands up for all women unless they are accusing a member of her political party unless it works to her political benefit. …this is certainly not the kind of woman we need running this country as President.”

Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, slammed Harris and President Biden in a now-deleted tweet.

“The governor has denied all wrongdoing,” Boylan wrote on Twitter. “He got on his platform today and said ‘there are many motivations of why people do things.’ He is calling up hate and speculation to be directed to his accusers. All harm and hate directed at the women sits squarely on @NYGovCuomo.”

“It also calls into question the judgment and courage of both @POTUS and @KamalaHarris,” Boylan added. She later deleted the second tweet.

Boylan also criticized the White House earlier in March, tweeting that the public was “seeing blue trolls harass me and other survivors” because Biden, Harris and other New York Democrats were “supporting it with their silence.” Several of the Democrats referenced in the tweet later called for Cuomo to resign.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki referenced Harris in her response to questions about Cuomo.

“The New York attorney general is pursuing, of course, an independent investigation against Governor Cuomo. And that is appropriate. And the president believes that’s appropriate. As does the vice president,” Psaki said.

