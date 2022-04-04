Kamala Harris staff exodus: Deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs quits

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The string of staff members in Vice President Kamala Harris‘s office grows longer, as deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs is now leaving the Biden administration, Fox News has confirmed.

First reported by Reuters, Fuchs’s departure was announced in an internal memo on Monday.

TOP AIDE TO KAMALA HARRIS WILL DEPART FOR ROLE AT DEFENSE DEPARTMENT: REPORT

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve in this administration, working for the Vice President and President on behalf of the American people,” Fuchs wrote in an email to fellow staffers. “Fifteen months later, it’s almost difficult to recall the magnitude of the challenges we faced when we came in, from an unprecedented pandemic to historically difficult economic circumstances. And it is thanks to the work of this administration – and all of you – that our country has had such success in tackling these challenges and turning things around.”

Fuchs said that he will stay on as deputy chief of staff until early May.

VP HARRIS CONTINUES HEMORRHAGING STAFFERS AS CHIEF SPEECHWRITER PREPARES TO LEAVE WHITE HOUSE

“The Vice President is grateful for Michael’s tireless work, leadership, and the many miles he traveled domestically and internationally as we lifted up families and strengthened relationships with allies abroad. Our entire team will miss Michael as he begins this next chapter,” Harris communications director Jamal Simmons said in a statement.

Fuchs’s exit follows those of others including deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs Vincent Evans, director of Harris’ press operations Peter Velz, vice presidential national security adviser Amb. Nancy McEldowney, and director of speechwriting Kate Childs Graham.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham’s replacement was announced on Monday. Meghan Groob will become the vice president’s chief speechwriter. Groob served in the Obama administration as the speechwriting director for then-Secretarry of Commerce Penny Pritzker.