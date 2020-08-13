Kamala Harris represents 'complete socialist takeover of Joe Biden,' Trump 2020 adviser Schlapp says

Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate marks the “complete socialist takeover” of the presumptive Democratic nominee’s campaign, Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp told “The Story” Wednesday.

“When you have the fact that GovTrack rated her as the most liberal senator in the Senate, it is incredibly troubling,” Schlapp told host Martha MacCallum. “And when you look at her record, I mean, this is clearly the complete socialist takeover of Joe Biden by adding Kamala Harris to the ticket.”

Schlapp added that a close look at Harris’ record should trouble independent and centrist voters.

“We can take the case, for example, that she [Harris] co-sponsored Bernie Sanders’ single-payer, Medicare-for-all that would cost $32 trillion,” Schlapp said. “She also opposed a bipartisan USMCA [trade deal], something that was a better trade deal that would benefit many of our states and our farmers and our manufacturers.”

The adviser also noted Harris’ support for an outright ban fracking, which Schlapp said goes beyond anything Biden has said in the campaign and threatens an industry that has been a boon to the economies of key states.

Schlapp also balked at Harris’ contention that Trump’s critique of her as “nasty” is proof he has a problem with “strong women,” telling MacCallum that there are many “strong women” Trump seeks the counsel of every day — such as Dr. Deborah Birx and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“I think Kamala was quite nasty to Joe Biden when she went after him … [saying he] palled around with the segregationists like Sen. Robert Byrd,” she remarked.