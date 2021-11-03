Kamala Harris prediction that Virginia result presages 2022 and 2024 comes back to bite Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris‘s prediction about the Virginia governor’s race may come back to bite her and her fellow Democrats.

Back when she was campaigning for former Governor Terry McAuliffe, Harris said, “What happens in Virginia will, in large part, determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.”

Fox News projects that Republican Glenn Youngkin will win the Virginia governor’s race, defeating McAuliffe.

Analysts have described the Virginia gubernatorial election as a “bellwether” election for the 2022 midterms, suggesting that Youngkin’s victory presages a Republican win next year.

If Harris’ prediction holds, that means Republicans would have an edge in the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election, and on.

Conservatives highlighted Harris’ words in light of Youngkin’s victory.

“Kamala, you nailed it,” school choice advocate Hamlet Garcia tweeted.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, also cited Harris’ remarks. “Virginians sent a resounding message rebuking Democrats,” McDaniel noted. “The red wave is here!”