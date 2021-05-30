Kamala Harris pays tribute fallen servicemembers after taking heat for earlier Memorial Day tweet

Vice President Harris paid tribute to fallen service members on Sunday after taking heat for a Memorial Day weekend message that neglected to mention veterans.

“Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice,” Harris wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

On Saturday, Harris shared a photo of herself smiling and wrote, “Enjoy the long weekend.”

Social media users condemned Harris’ lack of tact reminding the vice president of the sacrifices the “long weekend” is meant to honor.

“Real misfire here. It is a long weekend. It’s also Memorial Day weekend, which means far more that our government officials should acknowledge: a time to remember and honor the millions of Americans who lost their lives in our nation’s defense,” Paul Szoldra, editor of military news site Task & Purpose, wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“Care to mention WHY we’re having a long weekend, Kamala?” Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wrote on Twitter.

