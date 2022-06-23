Kamala Harris’ office posts video of VP sinking basketball shot, leaves out her first 5 misses

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris’ office tweeted a video of Harris sinking a basketball shot, but edited out her first five shots, which missed.

Opal Vadhan, an aide to Harris, posted the video with the caption “Madam VP” and three basketball emoji icons on Wednesday. The five-second clip showed the vice president sinking the shot during an event marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX at the American University sports center.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) then responded Thursday with a full video of the entire sequence of events. The full clip, which lasts nearly two minutes, showed Harris missing her first five attempts before her husband, Douglas Emhoff, walked to her side and appeared to offer a tip. The vice president made her sixth shot.

“She missed the first five shots…” the RNC’s research account tweeted.

“1-for-6,” the RNC said in a follow-up tweet. “Can Kamala Harris do anything well?”

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and leaders from the Women’s Sports Foundation also participated in the event Wednesday.

The event was held to encourage young girls “to get active, try new sports, hear from champion athletes and leaders, and learn how Title IX impacts their lives.”

Harris, meanwhile, has committed a series of gaffes since taking office 17 months ago. The vice president’s approval rating has plummeted to just 39%, according to a recent Fox News poll.