Kamala Harris’ niece says those who are neutral on Israel-Gaza have ‘chosen the side of the oppressor’

Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena offered a more forceful take on the Israel-Gaza unrest Wednesday than that of her aunt, urging people to fight “Palestinian oppression” allegedly being committed by Israel.

Harris, a 36-year-old lawyer and businesswoman shared a statement seen across Instagram, along with the caption “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. I stand in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah.”

Sheikh Jarrah is a neighborhood in East Jerusalem where six Palestinian families are facing eviction in favor of Jewish settlers. The evictions have led to violent clashes in the streets. The Israeli government has said the matter is a real estate dispute that Hamas is using to stoke tensions, but some Palestinians say the evictions are emblematic of an Israeli government they say is trying to push them out of Jerusalem.

The post she shared read, “One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT & women’s rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes & other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression. It does not add up. You cannot pick & choose whose human rights matter more.”

Hamas, the Palestinian terror group that controls Gaza, is no champion of LGBT rights – being gay is punishable by 10 years in prison, and in 2016, Hamas executed one of its own fighters for same-sex relations.

The post had also been shared by model Gigi Hadid, who is of Palestinian and Dutch descent.

In a subsequent post, Meena Harris shared a statement that described Israel as an “apartheid state.”

Meena Harris’ take on the Middle East violence seemingly puts her at odds with President Biden. Biden said Thursday he had not seen a “significant overreaction” from Israel in response to Hamas’ rocket attacks, and said that they had been “indiscriminately fired into population centers.”

Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden in the call asserted Israel’s “right to defend itself.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden team had had “dozens of calls” with Israeli and Palestinian leaders focused on de-escalating the crisis over the past week.

But earlier this week Psaki said the U.S. had expressed concerns that Israeli evictions in East Jerusalem worked “against our common interests” in finding a solution to the conflict.