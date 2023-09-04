Kamala Harris met with George Soros heir, top donors at her private residence, records show

Vice President Harris hosted George Soros heir Alex Soros at her private residence, along with several other top Democratic donors earlier this year, White House visitor logs show.

The White House released Harris’ May 2023 visitor logs late last week, and a May 31 entry showed that Soros visited her private residence, listed in the documents as “1st Floor VPR.” Joining Soros were supermodel Savannah Huitema and seven other prominent Democratic donors.

Soros posted a picture of himself with Harris on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on June 6, and boasted about a meeting with the vice president. Details of where and when the meeting took place were not previously known, however.

The meeting was the 21st time Soros has met with a member of President Biden’s administration, according to analysis by the Washington Free Beacon.

“Great to catch up with Madame Vice President, Kamala Harris!” Soros wrote at the time.

The visitor logs say Soros and the other guests arrived at the residence at 4 p.m. and stayed until midnight.

When Soros first bragged of the meeting earlier this year, it caught the attention of many conservative media figures, as well as one U.S. senator.

“It’s laughable that the Left wants you to believe that the Soros family has no influence in politics,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

“Is it still offensive to say the Soros family has an outsize influence on Democratic politics,” added political operative Logan Dobson.

The younger Soros also maintains close contact with Democratic lawmakers, which he often brags about and posts about on social media. His Instagram shows dozens of pictures with top Democrats in the House and Senate between 2018 and 2022.

Soros’ visit came just days before he publicly announced that he was taking over control of Open Society Foundations, his father’s philanthropy group. The younger Soros is considered to be “even more radically leftist than his father.”

Fox News’ Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.