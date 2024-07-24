Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff responds to Trump’s attacks on her: ‘That’s all he’s got?’

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff clapped back at former President Trump, who criticized his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, after she launched her presidential campaign.

Trump, who often coins nicknames for his political opponents, dubbed Harris “Laughin’ Kamala” and “Lyin’ Kamala” on his social media platform Truth Social.

“That’s all he’s got?” Emhoff said Tuesday when asked by reporters about the former president’s comments about his wife.

“You heard the Vice President yesterday making the case against Donald Trump,” Emhoff said. “Very clearly laid out the case, directly and in a compelling fashion. But she also laid out a vision for the future. A vision where there’s freedom. Where we’re not having to talk about these issues of today in this post Dobbs Hellscape that Donald Trump created.”

Harris launched her presidential campaign Sunday night after President Biden announced he was suspending his re-election campaign. Harris secured enough delegates Monday night to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination, although the party’s nominee will not formally be selected until next month’s convention in Chicago.

“We’re gonna prosecute the case against Donald Trump and his lies, his gaslighting, during COVID, the dereliction of duty, inciting an insurrection and all those other things,” Emhoff said.

“We’re gonna make that very clear,” Emhoff continued. “She’s gonna be able to make that case. We’re also gonna move on from this type of environment, this Dobbs, where freedoms are taken away, where autonomy is taken away. Where they’re telling you, you can’t read this book. They’re telling you, you can’t learn these facts. They’re telling you, you can’t vote. All that is gonna change, and it must change.”

Harris has been raking in the cash since the launch of her campaign. She raised $81 million in the first 24 hours of her campaign, the most in history that a presidential candidate has raised in 24 hours, and $100 million from when Biden dropped out Sunday afternoon through Monday night.

The campaign said more than 888,000 grassroots donors made contributions during the 24 hours, with 60% of them making their first contribution of the 2024 election cycle. The campaign also said it signed up 43,000 of those donors to make recurring donations.

The money Harris raised easily bests the nearly $53 million the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised back in May through their online digital fundraising platform in the first 24 hours after the former president was convicted on 34 felony counts in his criminal trial in New York City.

“You see the enthusiasm, you see the excitement,” Emhoff said. “You saw the money raised, you saw the party coalesce. You saw the broad base of support that she had in just one or two days because she’s talking about an America that we all have a place in … Kamala Harris has united the party. She’s gonna unite the country … You see that happening, and she’s gonna win this election.”