Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff admits to extramarital affair that led to breakup of first marriage

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, admitted Saturday to having an extramarital affair during his first marriage after a bombshell report by the Daily Mail reported he got his children’s nanny pregnant.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions,” Emhoff said in a statement to CNN regarding his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff. “I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side.”

Emhoff did not return Fox News Digital’s requests for comment, but gave the statement to the Harris-friendly news network hours after the Daily Mail story broke.

Emhoff and his first wife were married from 1992 to 2009, and they share two adult children — Cole, 29, and Ella, 25, who they co-parented with stepmom Harris.

The affair ended the marriage, according to the Daily Mail, which reported the nanny was also a teacher at Emhoff’s children’s school. The report said the woman, who Fox News Digital is not naming, did not keep the baby, though it is unclear what happened to the baby, or if Emhoff has ever been involved in the child’s life.

Emhoff, now 59, was an entertainment lawyer, and his wife was a movie producer when their marriage ended in 2009. Sources told the Daily Mail the pregnant nanny had to leave her job as a teacher at The Willows, an elite private elementary school in Culver City, California, where she had also taught the Emhoff children.

Harris met Emhoff in 2013, when she was serving as California attorney general, and they married in 2014.

Harris knew about the affair before they married, and the Biden 2020 campaign knew about it when it was vetting her for Biden’s vice presidential pick, CNN reported.

“Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago,” Kerstin Emhoff said in a statement to CNN. “He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala and I have built together.”

Emhoff is often seen with Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on the campaign trail.