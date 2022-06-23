Kamala Harris for president in 2024 not a sure thing, if Biden does not run, according to Virginia voters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia voters told Fox News that Vice President Kamala Harris is not a shoo-in to replace President Biden at the top of the ticket If he does not seek re-election in 2024.

Rosa, a mother from Virginia, told Fox News, “I would support her, but I’d be open to other candidates as well in the Democratic Party.”

40% of 2020 Biden voters said he should not run, according to a recent poll by Yahoo News/YouGov.

“No, I wouldn’t support any Democrat,” said Lisa from Ashburn, VA.

“I don’t think she deserves the position she is in now,” said a man named Daniel. “I think she’s a joke, to be honest.”

2024 WATCH: HALF OF ALL AMERICANS DOUBT BIDEN WILL RUN FOR REELECTION

A Fox News poll conducted earlier this month found that most Americans view Harris unfavorably, with 39% viewing her favorably vs. 56% unfavorably.

“I would not support a Democratic ticket or her,” said Kristine, a Virginia mother. “She’s not the greatest representative that this country can ask for.”

“Look at her record,” Kristine continued.

VP KAMALA HARRIS INACTIVE ON BORDER CRISIS AS MIGRANT SURGE CONTINUES, TITLE 42 END LOOMS

Harris was tasked by President Biden in March last year with leading the diplomatic outreach to tackle the “root causes” of migration, which the administration believes is driving the massive migrant numbers hitting the border.

The number of migrant encounters at the southern border hit a new record in May, with an overwhelming 239,416 encounters, according to Customs and Border Protection.

TRUMP, OTHER POTENTIAL GOP PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDERS SPEAKING AT EARLY 2024 CATTLE CALL

“She’s just been an embarrassment to everyone,” Daniel continued.

“Hopefully, somebody else will run for president and not her.” said Marcus after initially saying he would support the Vice President. “Different people, different results.”

Recently, the Democratic National Committee dropped the price for a picture with the Vice President at a woman’s forum from $15,000 to $5,000 after the event failed to sell enough tickets and was eventually postponed.

However, some voters said they would back Harris should she run for President in 2024.

“I will support the Democratic Party, any one of them,” a Virginia resident, Esam, said.

Another man, Nathan, said he “definitely would” vote for the vice president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think she’s done a great job so far and especially as a black woman,” he continued.

“I would say that I’m in the middle.” Rosa said. “Because I do see some positive from the Republican Party and also the Democratic Party.”

“I’m definitely looking forward to seeing somebody running for president other than Mrs. Harris or Joe Biden running for a second term in office,” Marcus said. “So I’ll definitely be looking for somebody new.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.