Kamala Harris delivers interview in front of official sign with Louisiana misspelled

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a stumbling week by giving an interview in New Orleans under a White House graphic that had “Louisiana” misspelled.

Harris was in Louisiana over the weekend to attend Essence Fest, a music festival and political event focused on social issues, particularly those affecting Black women. Harris participated in a 30-minute interview at the event, and social media mocked her for sitting under a sign that misspelled Louisiana right under the vice presidential seal.

“Vice President Kamala Harris. New Orleans Lousiana,” the sign read, neglecting that the letter “i” appears twice in the state’s name.

Neither Harris nor the interviewer addressed the typo during their talk.

HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING: HARRIS CALLS ON CONGRESS TO BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS, ‘END THIS HORROR’ OF GUN VIOLENCE

VP KAMALA HARRIS INACTIVE ON BORDER CRISIS AS MIGRANT SURGE CONTINUES, TITLE 42 END LOOMS

Social media users were quick to harp on the misspelling.

“It’s a perfect metaphor for her entire administration,” wrote one Twitter user.

Harris and interviewer Keke Palmer discussed racial issues as well as the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Harris condemned the ruling and argued it is part of America’s history of claiming “ownership over human bodies.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have to recognize we’re a nation that was founded on certain principles that are — that are grounded in the concept of freedom and liberty,” Harris said. “We also know that we’ve had a history in this country of government — trying to claim ownership over human bodies.”