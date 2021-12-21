NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden.

“I don’t think this is a moment to talk about fault,” Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. “It is no one’s fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make.”

MCENANY RIPS BIDEN ADMIN’S ‘STARK WARNING’ TO THE UNVACCINATED: NOT THE MESSAGE OF A ‘GREAT UNITER’

Biden has taken a less forgiving stance toward unvaccinated Americans.

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden said in a September address to the nation. “And it’s caused by the fact that despite America having an unprecedented and successful vaccination program, despite the fact that for almost five months free vaccines have been available in 80,000 different locations, we still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot.”

While Harris may not be willing to blame the unvaccinated for the continued spread of the virus, she did make clear that the best thing people can do to protect themselves is to get their vaccine or a booster.

“We have the power today to go out and if you’ve not been boosted, go get boosted. The power today to go and get vaccinated,” Harris said. “And that will have an impact on where we end up tomorrow.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The answer comes as experts the omicron variant has begun quickly spreading, with Biden again warning Americans to get the vaccine.

“It’s here now, and it’s spreading, and it’s going to increase,” Biden said of the variant last week. “For [the] unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — the unvaccinated, for themselves, their families and the hospitals they will soon overwhelm.”