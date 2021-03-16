Kamala Harris continues to avoid commenting on Cuomo sexual misconduct allegations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct allegations have gone yet another day without comment from Vice President Kamala Harris, who had been a crusader for sexual assault survivors as recently as 2018, during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

The vice president made no remarks on the issue during public appearances Tuesday, including at a U.N. event on the Commission on the Status of Women.

During her appearance, she praised the roles women hold in democratic societies.

“The status of democracy also depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women, not only because the exclusion of women in decision making is a marker of a flawed democracy, but because of the participation of women strengthens democracy,” she said. “I am proud to report that while the United States still has work to do, we too are making progress and that women strengthen our democracy every day.”

The remarks come as all of Cuomo’s accusers appear to be Democratic women working in politics. At least five are current or former staffers who reported sexual misconduct in the workplace.

A spokesperson for Harris did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

During the Supreme Court nomination proceedings for Justice Kavanaugh, the vice president, then a senator from California, declared “I believe her,” after Christine Blasey Ford leveled uncorroborated, decades-old sexual assault allegations against the judge.

She also called for an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh.

“Kamala ascended to VPOTUS by lauding herself as a feminist & champion for women & girls,” tweeted Karoline Leavitt, the communications director for New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, last week. “Now, as the most powerful woman in America, she remains silent on an egregious sexual assault scandal because it’s against a political ally.”

Lindsey Boylan, 36, a former aide and now a candidate for Manhattan borough president, leveled her allegations in an essay on Medium late last month. She accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without permission and making lewd remarks – including suggesting they “play strip poker” on a work-related flight. Cuomo’s office has denied the accusation.

Karen Hinton, who has worked for the governor and more recently for his rival, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, told the Washington Post over the weekend that Cuomo had summoned her to a “dimly lit hotel room” in 2000 and given her an unwanted embrace. Cuomo’s office has denied her claims and characterized them as politically motivated.

And Ana Liss, 35, who worked for Cuomo between 2013 and 2015, accused him of touching her back and kissing her hand at different times, calling her “sweetheart” at work and asking about her personal life.

Another woman leveled allegations of groping and inappropriate touching at the governor during an Executive Mansion meeting last year.

And Anna Ruch, 33, accused Cuomo of making unwanted advances at a wedding reception in 2019.

Cuomo has denied ever acting inappropriately and has said kissing and hugging is his usual form of greeting.

The state attorney general’s office is investigating the claims.

And Cuomo has faced calls for his resignation from other leading Democrats, including both Democratic NewYork senators — Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, and Kirsten GIllibrand.