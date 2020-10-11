Kamala Harris claims the Barrett hearings are putting lives at risk, will participate remotely

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Sunday slammed Senate Republicans for “endangering” people’s lives by moving forward with confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“By moving forward with Supreme Court confirmation hearings tomorrow–less than 2 weeks after members tested positive–Chairman Graham and Senate Republicans are endangering the lives of not just members and our staff, but the hardworking people who keep the Senate complete running,” Harris tweeted Sunday.

A spokesperson for Harris said she will participate in this week’s hearings remotely from her Senate office in the Hart building.

