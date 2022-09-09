Kamala Harris blasts ‘activist’ Supreme Court after Dobbs decision

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Supreme Court is an “activist” court after the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Harris made the comments during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press.

“I think this is an activist court,” Harris said. “We had an established right for almost half a century, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled.”

Harris went on to say that the Supreme Court “took away” the right for women to make decision about their body and added “we are suffering as a nation because of it.”

While previously being “inspired by people like Thurgood Marshall” and others on major Supreme Court cases such as Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, the current actions of the court makes her have “great concern about the integrity of the court overall.”

Harris has previously said that the Biden administration will “not let the filibuster stand in our way” on issues such as protecting abortion rights, during a meeting at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention on July 18.

“And yet we must recognize that there are those who are fighting to drag us backward,” Harris said. “Extremist so-called leaders who are fighting to drag us backward. Extremist so-called leaders who are attempting to undermine our democracy and assault our most fundamental freedoms.”

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, President Biden said that Congress needed to take actions in order to codify Roe v. Wade, but said he can’t do it by an executive action.

“Let me be very clear and unambiguous: the only way we can secure a woman’s right to choose–the balance that existed–is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law,” Biden said. “No executive action from the president can do that.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.