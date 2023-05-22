Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tells law school grads ‘Survivor’ provides useful ‘lessons’ for their careers

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson revealed her longtime passion for the “Survivor” television show during a Saturday commencement address, telling graduates that the show offered major lessons for life.

Jackson addressed graduates from American University’s law school in Washington, D.C., during Saturday’s ceremony. She told the audience that she has seen every episode of the show since its second season, meaning she has watched an impressive 42 seasons.

“I watch it with my husband and my daughters even now, which I will admit it’s not easy to do with the demands of my day job. But you have to set priorities, people. And that’s exactly the first lesson that I have for you today,” she told graduates.

Jackson went on to say that the show, which pits a group of strangers against one another in a series of physical and social challenges on a deserted island, offers “a number of broader lessons that are helpful for becoming a good lawyer.”

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON’S RACIAL ‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’ ANALOGY CONFUSES CRITICS: CRT ‘WRECKS EVERYTHING’

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE JACKSON GETS SUPPORT FROM CONSERVATIVES IN FIRST MAJORITY RULING

Jackson laid out three lessons she says graduates could learn, and much of her explanation appeared to describe her position on the Supreme Court with a conservative majority. She said graduates should learn to work with fewer resources than their opponents, and “play the long game.”

“My advice to you is to do your best to shut out distractions, use your time wisely, and figure out how to make the most of what you have,” Jackson said. “Season after season, the players who tend to do really well are those who appear to come in with the understanding that this game is about existing both in community and conflict.”

“They try to stay as even-keeled as possible, not getting too carried away by dramatic wins or heartbreaking losses,” she added of successful “Survivor” contestants.

REPUBLICANS BAFFLED THAT KETANJI BROWN JACKSON CAN’T SAY WHAT A WOMAN IS: ‘IT IS A SIMPLE QUESTION

Jackson is just wrapping up her first term on the Supreme Court following her confirmation in 2022. Her first year has not been without controversy, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh has said she is fitting in well with the other justices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There are great relations among all nine justices both personally and professionally. We only get tough cases, and we disagree on some of those. I think that’s more nuanced than it is sometimes portrayed,” Kavanaugh said, adding that Jackson has “hit the ground running,” and describing her as someone who is “fully prepared, thoroughly prepared” and “off to a great start.”

Fox News’ Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.