Judge who green-lit raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home donated thousands to Obama

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The federal judge who reportedly signed off on the raid at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence donated thousands of dollars to former President Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and victory fund in 2008.

Bruce Reinhart, a Florida federal magistrate judge, donated $1,000 to Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and added $1,000 more to the Obama Victory Fund that same cycle, according to federal filings.

Reinhart later contributed $500 to Jeb Bush’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, federal filings show. Reinhart did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry on his donations.

WHITE HOUSE, DOJ AND FBI SILENT ON REASON FOR RAIDING TRUMP’S MAR-A-LAGO HOME

According to the same New York Post report on the donations, Reinhart also represented employees of the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. Reinhart previously told the Miami Herald that those he represented included Epstein’s pilots, his scheduler, Sarah Kellen, and a woman named Nadia Marcinkova.

FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday evening. Sources told Fox News Digital that the search was part of the DOJ’s investigation into whether Trump improperly took government materials from his time in office.

The FBI agents confiscated 15 boxes of classified materials during the raid, according to the sources.

GOP SLAMS ‘WEAPONIZATION’ OF DOJ AFTER TRUMP’S MAR-A-LAGO RAIDED BY FBI; DEMS CALL IT ‘ACCOUNTABILITY’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump said in a statement Monday. “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

In response, Republican lawmakers, conservative commentators and some Democrats expressed serious concern that the raid was politically motivated.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., threatened to probe the DOJ over the raid if the GOP takes majority control in the fall, and House Republican Study Committee Chair Jim Banks, R-Ind., said the action was “un-American.”

Fox News’ Thomas Catenacci, Brooke Singman, and Houston Keene contributed reporting.