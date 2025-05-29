Judge to block Trump admin’s Harvard foreign students ban

A federal judge in Boston said Thursday that she plans to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University’s certification to host foreign students.

Judge Allison D. Burroughs – who was appointed by former President Barack Obama – already granted Harvard University a temporary restraining order last week, preventing the government from revoking the Ivy League school’s certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program. The program permits the university to host international students with F-1 or J-1 visas to study in the U.S.

At Thursday’s hearing, Burroughs said the block on the Trump administration would stand for now.

In its lawsuit, Harvard said the revocation would impact more than 7,000 visa holders – more than a quarter of its student body.

