Judge says he’ll lift Trump contempt finding if former president meets conditions

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron gave former President Donald Trump a way out after he previously found him to be in contempt of court and fined him $10,000 a day until he complied with the New York Attorney General’s request for documents.

Attorney General Letitia James has been seeking various financial records after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump had exaggerated the values of various assets on statements in order to get more advantageous terms for loans and for tax purposes.

NY JUDGE HOLDSS TRUMP IN CONTEMPT, ISSUES DAILY $10K FINES UNTIL HE COMPLIES WITH AG

Engoron said Wednesday he will conditionally lift Trump’s contempt finding if, by May 20, Trump submits sworn affidavits detailing his efforts to search for the requested records and explaining his and the Trump Organization’s document retention policies, he pays $110,000 in fines accrued through May 6, and a company he hired to aid the search completes its work.

The May 6 date was when Trump’s Alina Habba said in a court filing that the responses to James’s subpoena were complete and correct and that no relevant documents or information were withheld.

NY ATTORNEY GENERAL FILES TO HOLD TRUMP IN CONTEMPT FOR REFUSING TO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS

In that filing, Habba said that she searched Trump’s offices and private quarters at his Bedminster, N.J. golf club, and his residence at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, and that she did not find any documents relevant to subpoena that Trump had not already turned over. She also detailed searches at other locations such as filing cabinets at the Trump Organization’s New York offices.

Trump, in a separate signed affidavit that was submitted along with Habba’s filing, said that there all of the documents that are responsive to the attorney general’s subpoena have been turned over.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former president also said that he has two cell phones, one of which he turned over in March and again in May, and another that he only uses to post on his new social media platform, Truth Social.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.