Judge Jeanine on 'Fox & Friends': Gov. Cuomo a 'liar' and a 'fraud, 'must be 'taken out of Albany'

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Friday, asserting that he is a “classic serial predator” who not only groomed female victims but also “decided” when people in the state’s nursing homes would die from coronavirus.

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Pirro railed against Cuomo over his sexual harassment allegations and called on a grand jury to bring criminal charges forward over his alleged cover-up of nursing home death toll numbers during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pirro proposed various criminal charges, including criminally negligent homicide, 2nd-degree manslaughter, abuse of the elderly, and endangering the welfare of the elderly.

“This guy is an out-of-control sexual, serial predator,” Pirro said. “He’s got to be taken out of Albany and the sooner that happens the better.”

Pirro’s characterization of the New York governor did not stop there.

While reacting to an interview of Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who accused the governor of sexual harassment, Pirro insinuated there are more women like Bennett out there and slammed the governor’s use of his position of power as “the essence” of sexual harassment.

Pirro detailed each aspect of Bennett’s allegation and panned the governor’s lack of an apology and denial of the three separate harassment claims.

The Fox News host also ripped into Cuomo over his handling of and a subsequent alleged cover-up of nursing home deaths, calling the governor a “bully” a “liar” and a “fraud.”

She also called out Cuomo’s top female advisor Mellissa DeRosa, Cuomo aide Linda Lacewell and government official Jim Malatras as the governor’s co-conspirators and “warriors” in carrying out Cuomo’s orders to alter the numbers of nursing home deaths under his administration.

“[Cuomo’s] getting ready to write his book – he cannot afford to have that number laid out,” Pirro said.

Top advisers to Cuomo influenced state health officials to remove data from a public report that showed coronavirus-related nursing-home deaths in the state had exceeded numbers previously acknowledged by the administration, a bombshell report says.

Details about the July report were disclosed Thursday night in a story first published by The Wall Street Journal.

The reported tally of 6,432 nursing-home resident deaths was significantly lower than the actual nursing-home death toll, sources with knowledge of the state report’s preparation told the newspaper.

State officials now place the nursing-home and long-term-care facility death toll in New York at more than 15,000 residents, the Journal reported.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.