Judge dismisses lawsuit from former Trump NSC aide over impeachment subpoena

A federal judge in Washington has tossed out a lawsuit from former National Security Council aide Charles Kupperman, who had asked the courts to decide whether he had to comply with a House subpoena for his testimony in the congressional impeachment inquiry.

Judge Richard Leon late Monday dismissed the lawsuit as moot, concluding the House no longer had an interest in hearing from Kupperman. Kupperman’s former boss, ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton, also had refused to comply with a subpoena, saying he would not testify voluntarily.

“The House clearly has no intention of pursuing Kupperman, and his claims are thus moot,” Leon wrote.

EX-WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL ASKS COURT WHETHER HE SHOULD TESTIFY IN HOUSE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Kupperman, a former deputy national security adviser, had asked a court to decide whether he had to comply with the subpoena given that the White House had instructed him and other officials not to appear before a congressional investigation into Trump’s interactions with Ukraine.

The Democratic-controlled House, after conducting its inquiry, approved articles of impeachment against Trump earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has since held onto the articles, saying she wanted to ensure the Republican-controlled Senate would conduct a fair trial of the president.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.