Judge blocks US from using Title 42 to expel migrants

A federal judge issued an order on Tuesday barring federal authorities from using Title 42, a Trump-era rule that allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants who crossed the border.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan called the policy “arbitrary and capricious” in his ruling on Tuesday.

The ruling comes as record numbers of migrants stream across the southern border, with more than 2.3 million encounters in fiscal year 2022, which ended in September.