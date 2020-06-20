Judge allows Bolton book to be released, but says he 'gambled' with national security

A federal judge on Saturday allowed the forthcoming publication of John Bolton’s memoir to go ahead next week despite concerns it contains classified information – but tore into the former national security adviser for having “gambled” with national security.

“Defendant Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States. He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability,” Judge Royce Lamberth said in a ruling. “But these facts do not control the motion before the Court. The government has failed to establish that an injunction will prevent irreparable harm.”

The Justice Department had sought an injunction and a temporary restraining order to prevent the release of “The Room Where It Happened” on June 23, saying that the book contained classified information and that Bolton had deliberately bypassed the necessary classification review process that he had agreed to.

“In exchange for money, he has broken that promise,” David Morrell, deputy assistant attorney general, said in a hearing Friday. “The obligation lies on him to bring his book in line with the contractual obligations he assumed.”

But Bolton’s team has claimed that the administration is just trying to suppress embarrassing information about President Trump’s conduct,

The book includes a number of damning claims about President Trump’s conduct in office, including that Trump pleaded with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection, and that he said journalists should be “executed.”

Bolton wrote that after the latter comment, “This led to one of Trump’s favorite legal gambits, namely, that the Justice Department arrest the reporters, force them to serve time in jail, and then demand they disclose their sources. Only then would the leaks stop.”

Bolton’s team argued that the the book was already out in the public domain via a number of reporters who had received copies, pointing to images of reporters wielding the book already and reading from it.

“The speech has been spoken, it cannot be unspoke,” his attorney Charles Cooper told the judge.

He went on to accuse the Trump administration of not engaging in a judicial process, but “theater” as it was urging the judge to order Bolton to do something he is unable to do.

“It’s theater, it’s to use your courtroom as a stage and to enlist you as a player as the government uses the rhetoric, the very incendiary names … against my client, Ambassador Bolton, because at the end of the day, there is nothing Ambassador Bolton can do,” Cooper said.

Cooper also said that the government signed off on publication, because in one email Bolton was told that the manuscript, in its latest form, did not contain classified information — and that the form in question does not expressly say Bolton would have to wait for written permission.

The judge had expressed doubt about whether anything could be done at this late stage in the process, considering the book had been widely reported on already.

“It certainly looks difficult to me over what I can do about all these books all over the country,” Lamberth said.

But the Justice Department argued that an injunction could stop more copies, as well as audiobooks and electronic versions, from being distributed.

After the ruling, President Trump said Bolton “broke the law by releasing Classified Information (in massive amounts).

“He must pay a very big price for this, as others have before him. This should never to happen again!!!” he tweeted.

Fox News’ David Spunt, Bill Mears and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.