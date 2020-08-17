Juan Williams previews DNC opening night: 'Tonight is about Michelle Obama'

All eyes will be trained on former first lady Michelle Obama‘s remarks on the first night of the Democratic National Convention Monday, when she will join a lineup of influential party leaders offering support for the party’s presumptive nominee, Joe Biden.

“Tonight is about Michelle Obama,” “The Five” co-host Juan Williams told his fellow panelists.

“That’s what we will be talking about in the morning, Michelle Obama with her 37 million Instagram followers, with her 67% approval rating, obviously bipartisan. You don’t get those numbers unless [it’s] women on both sides, and that’s the point. The target audience here are people who listen to Michelle Obama.”

Obama is expected to speak between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET. Milwaukee had been preparing to host the convention, which was expected to draw 50,000 guests before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her appearance Monday comes just weeks after the former first lady revealed she was suffering from “some form of low-grade depression” tied to the lockdown measures as well as racial tensions in the U.S., Williams noted.

“When she talks about the virus, when she talks about race relations, when she … [says that] the whole atmosphere with the quarantine and the politics is just … depressing, she is speaking on a level that resonates,” he told co-host Dana Perino.

“It penetrates with a lot of Americans.”

