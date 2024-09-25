Josh Shapiro blasted for signing missile alongside Zelenskyy in Biden’s hometown: ‘Party of war’

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro was lambasted online after he took time to autograph a missile over the weekend that is potentially bound for Russian assets in the Ukraine war.

Shapiro, considered the runner-up to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, posted a video of him signing the missile at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP), in President Biden’s hometown.

“We must all do our part in the fight for freedom – from the workers in Scranton who make Pennsylvania the arsenal of democracy to the brave Ukrainian soldiers protecting their country,” Shapiro captioned his video.

“We stand with Ukraine in their just defense of their homeland in the face of Russian aggression.”

However, response from the right was brisk – with conservative commentator David Harris Jr. saying the situation showed “Democrats are now the party of war, and they’re proud of it. Sad.”

“The U.S. should be negotiating peace not fueling war,” added Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

“I am 100% against this and so are most Americans,” she wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “The U.S. is funding the Ukraine Gov at $1 billion/month to keep it running and funding most of the war by providing weapons, ammo, and equipment.”

ECONOMY, BORDER, ABORTION DIVIDE BIDEN’S HOMETOWN AFTER NATIVE SON’S FIRST TERM

Other critics contrasted the autograph with Shapiro’s criticisms of former President Trump.

“Zelenskyy just essentially endorsed Kamala in Pennsylvania while with Josh Shapiro autographing ammunition,” wrote Philadelphia commentator Joey Mannarino on X.

“He called Trump and Vance ‘radical’. He also said Trump has no idea how to end the war. How is this not some sort of violation from a man who we are funding?”

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. – locked in a tight re-election race with businessman David McCormick – was seen shaking hands with Zelenskyy as Shapiro wrote a message on the missile.

Other critics pointed out that chaos was erupting elsewhere in the commonwealth while Shapiro, Zelenskyy and Casey were touring the ordnance plant.

SCRANTON OPENS UP ABOUT ‘BIDENOMICS’

Philadelphia native Jack Posobiec, a right-wing commentator and senior editor at Human Events, shared video of that city enveloped in illegal “car meets” and the responding police activity.

At least three people were arrested and a police official told WCAU they have photos of numerous others who took over Center City, set off fireworks, did donuts with their cars, injured police officers and caused mayhem into the wee hours of the morning, disrupting neighbors.

Video posted to X also appeared to show an Apple Store in Center City being looted Monday night.

“This was going on in Philadelphia while Josh Shapiro was taking selfies with artillery shells and Zelensky,” Posobiec said on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an official statement, Shapiro said Pennsylvania is the “birthplace of American freedom” and Pennsylvanians therefore stand with Ukrainians in their fight against “naked aggression.”

He also noted Pennsylvania will sign an agreement with the Ukrainian state of Zaporizhizhia that will “foster collaboration for years to come.”

In regard to the agreement, Pennsylvania Secretary of Community & Economic Development Rick Siger told WHTM that the pact will “help support the future economic revitalization of Ukraine, while boosting our economy and creating jobs for Pennsylvanians.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Shapiro and Casey for further comment but did not receive a response at press time.