Josh Hawley predicts exodus among Biden staff if GOP takes Congress

AVENTURA, FLA. – Sen. Josh Hawley is predicting a exodus among President Biden’s White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November.

Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would likely rather quit than deal with an empowered Republican Congress.

“I think a lot of these administration officials, if and when [Republicans] retake the house and win the Senate, I predict they won’t find it so congenial to serve in that kind of environment,” said Hawley.

Hawley claimed that administration officials, especially within the Department of Justice and FBI, had become too politicized to withstand GOP oversight.

“They don’t want to actually be accountable,” the senator added. “So, I think you’ll probably see some departures and maybe that won’t happen, but I think it will.”

Republican leaders in both the House and Senate have pledged for months that if they win control of Congress this November they will launch a series of wide sweeping investigations into the executive branch.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has pledged to make government oversight and accountability a top priority for every committee in the chamber.

The House and Senate Judiciary Committees specifically are gearing up to investigate the Justice Department’s handling of the recent raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization,” said McCarthy. “When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of their department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.”

Republicans are also pledging to launch investigations into the Biden administration’s handling of coronavirus relief, the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The latter, in particular, is seen as a prime area of interest for Republicans.

Biden’s national security team “gave us the worst foreign policy crisis since Vietnam,” said Hawley. “I’m talking about the secretary of defense, the national security adviser, the secretary of state, all of those folks should go.”