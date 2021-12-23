NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Left-wing activist organization ShutDownDC on Wednesday threatened to show up at the Washington, D.C.-area home of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to mark the one-year anniversary of when his wife and newborn daughter were harassed there while he was in Missouri.

“Are you going to be at your house in Virginia on January 4? We were thinking of paying you a visit but didn’t want to miss you again,” tweeted ShutDownDC, which linked to a Jan. 5 Washington Post article in which the senator claimed that “antifa scumbags” showed up at his residence in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Hawley accused members of the group at the time of vandalism and making threats against his family when they showed up to protest at his house. ShutDownDC said it had staged an “hour-long vigil” with the intention of demanding “that he drop his baseless contestation of the 2020 presidential election results.”

Mike DeBonis, a reporter from The Washington Post, tweeted at the time that ShutDownDC defines itself as “an organizing space where individuals and groups can come together to organize direct action in the fight for justice.”

In a statement explaining what they did then, ShutDownDC said, “Activists lit candles and delivered a copy of the U.S. Constitution” to Hawley’s home. The group’s website posted a photo of a man holding a bullhorn standing outside homes in the residential neighborhood.

Hawley blasted ShutDownDC’s statement, tweeting, “Now ‘vigil’ means screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children.”

Earlier this month, ShutDownDC shut down traffic around the nation’s capital to demonstrate against the Biden administration and lawmakers activists believe have failed them by not delivering on various promises.

In an attempt to draw attention to its cause, the organization blockaded various streets in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7, which ended up getting in the way of World War II veterans looking to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

ShutDownDC did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Thomas Barabbi and Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.