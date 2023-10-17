Jordan’s speaker bid gains serious momentum as key GOP holdouts come around

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, appears to be consolidating support within a very fractured Republican conference ahead of a planned vote for speaker on Tuesday.

“I’m guessing he gets there tomorrow,” one GOP lawmaker told Fox News Digital of Jordan’s bid.

Several Republican lawmakers who were critical of Jordan’s campaign for the speakership last week said they would support the conservative firebrand on Monday morning after he spent the weekend trying to convince holdouts.

“Too much is at stake to hand control of the House over to radical liberal Democrats, which is why we must elect a conservative as the next speaker. Throughout my time in Congress, I have always been a team player and supported our Republican nominees out of Conference,” said Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo.

Wagner had told reporters on Friday that she could be open to supporting Jordan but hoped someone else would get into the race.

“Jim Jordan and I spoke at length again this morning, and he has allayed my concerns about keeping the government open with conservative funding, the need for strong border security, our need for consistent international support in times of war and unrest, as well as the need for stronger protections against the scourge of human trafficking and child exploitation,” she said Monday. “Jim Jordan is our conference nominee, and I will support his nomination for speaker on the House floor.”

While Jordan is still facing some evident GOP opposition, it appears to be far less than the 55 Republicans who refused in a secret ballot vote last week to commit to voting for Jordan on the House floor.

Jordan said Monday he’d hold a House-wide vote on his leadership at noon on Tuesday, no matter what.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Republican has also faced concerns from moderates about his alliance with former President Donald Trump and his tenure as chairman of the hardline-right House Freedom Caucus.

Jordan scored a key victory there when Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., whose district is rated a “toss-up” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Keeping America safe is my top priority in Congress. After having a conversation with Jim Jordan about how we must get the House back on a path to achieve our national security and appropriations goals, I will be supporting him for Speaker on the floor.”

And before that, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., stunned political watchers on Monday morning when he said he’d back Jordan.

Rogers said he was staunchly against Jordan last Friday and also suggested late last week that Republicans may have to work with Democrats to find a new leader. “We’re still the majority party, we’re willing to work with them but they gotta tell us what they need.” he told reporters.

But Rogers said Monday morning that he and Jordan “had two cordial, thoughtful, and productive conversations over the past two days,” and that he would be supporting him for speaker.

Meanwhile, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., a moderate who has not said whether he will vote for Jordan, bashed the notion that he would work with Democrats on an alternative candidate from their own party.

“By the way, this is just stupid and a 100% falsehood. Not a SINGLE (not ONE) Republican in the House will be voting for Mr Jeffries. Don’t fall for social media spin and pressure campaign to elect a certain Republican,” he said on X.

A source familiar with discussions told Fox News Digital that Jordan had been working through the weekend to unite the conference.

“Jordan worked the phones aggressively throughout the weekend, having discussions with members on how to best unite the Conference. He’s maintaining that momentum and is actively meeting with his colleagues in-person ahead of Tuesday’s vote,” the source said.