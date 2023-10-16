Jordan aims for speaker vote on Tuesday, wants to ‘unite the conference’

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is aiming to schedule a floor vote to determine his bid for speaker on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.

The Judiciary Committee chairman, who on Friday secured the nomination for speakership after a vote from the Republican conference, is looking at Tuesday as the best day for a floor vote, the source said, noting that most members would be back at the Capitol and present for the voting.

House Democrat leaders informed their caucus Sunday that the vote for speaker would be held at approximately noon on Tuesday.

Jordan faces an uphill battle in his bid to become speaker, needing to flip 55 Republicans who on Friday indicated they would not support the Ohio Republican in a floor vote during secret balloting on the matter.

Jordan’s rise to the nomination came after a roller coaster couple of weeks on Capitol Hill, which saw former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., lose the post in a vote forced by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. Then, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., was the Republican conference’s initial pick to replace McCarty, besting Jordan in a vote last week before making the surprising decision to withdraw from the race Thursday night.

The Ohio lawmaker then faced a surprising challenge for the nomination from Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., but he ultimately prevailed in a 124-81 vote over the Georgia Republican. A second vote meant to gauge support for Jordan on the House floor saw the 55 Republicans reveal their opposition, though Scott threw his support behind Jordan after losing the earlier vote.

“I highly respect Jim Jordan,” Scott said on social media after the vote. “He is an asset to the Republican Party and our nominee for Speaker.”

“Our conference has spoken, and now we must unite behind Jordan so we can get Congress back to work,” the Ohio lawmaker added.

The House recessed for the weekend, giving Jordan an opportunity to consolidate support for his bid. Assuming no Democrats support Jordan during the floor vote, Jordan can only afford four Republican defections to succeed in his bid.

Reached for comment by Fox News Digital, Jordan’s press secretary, Russell Dye, said the Ohio Republican “has made it clear that he wants to unite the conference in order to pass the bills that the American people expect,” which include among his priorities “giving Israel the resources they need to destroy Hamas, securing the border and reforming FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act).”

“He is looking forward to working with the entire conference to do so when he’s speaker,” Dye said.