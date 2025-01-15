John Ratcliffe says US faces ‘most challenging security environment’ ever in confirmation hearing

CIA nominee John Ratcliffe is telling senators on Wednesday about how he’ll reshape the intelligence community in what he calls “the most challenging national security environment in our nation’s history.”

Ratcliffe, who served as director of national intelligence during President-elect Trump’s first term, is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The committee will then vote on his nomination before a full Senate vote to confirm him as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Ratcliffe ticked off the nation’s biggest threats – China, the border, the Russia-Ukraine war and risk of nuclear fallout, Iran, North Korea and “increasing coordination among America’s rivals.”

At a time when intelligence and law enforcement agencies have found themselves front and center in the political realm, a source familiar with Ratcliffe told Fox News Digital he’s focused on “depoliticizing” the agency, and “eliminating any distractions” to its core mission of obtaining intelligence.

Ratcliffe is also expected to push for more aggressive spying operations, particularly on Beijing, where CCP operatives have been spying on the U.S. for years.

“With Trump and Ratcliffe, the days of China pillaging American companies, infecting American infrastructure, and otherwise targeting and abusing the American people are over. The jackals can only scavenge in the lion’s domain for so long before they get their heads ripped off,” the source said.

Ratcliffe signaled plans in his opening statement to increase the agency’s capacity to obtain human intelligence “in every corner of the globe, no matter how dark or difficult.”

“We will produce insightful, objective, all-source analysis, never allowing political or personal biases to cloud our judgment or infect our product,” Ratcliffe will say in his opening statement.

“We will conduct covert action at the direction of the president, going places no one else can go and doing things no one else can do. To the brave CIA officers listening around the world, if all of this sounds like what you signed up for, then buckle up and get ready to make a difference. If it doesn’t, then it’s time to find a new line of work.”

Ratcliffe said he would try to recruit agents that could be described as “a Ph.D. who could win a bar fight,” but promised to fully investigate anomalous health incidents like Havana Syndrome.

Ratcliffe also hopes to increase coordination with the CIA and the private sector – potentially through rotations that allow CIA agents to do a stint in the private sector or allowing private employees at AI and tech companies to join the CIA in mid-career appointments, according to the source.

Ratcliffe’s hearing is expected to have a more policy-heavy focus than some of Trump’s more controversial nominees like Pete Hegseth, picked to lead the Defense Department. Hegseth faced senators on the Armed Services Committee on Tuesday where he was questioned on his drinking, sexual assault allegations and reports of financial mismanagement.

Trump’s choice to oversee all intelligence agencies, Tulsi Gabbard, has also been met with skepticism by some in the Senate over her past opposition to U.S. surveillance laws and seeming closeness to U.S. adversaries, in particular a meeting she took with former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. She’s since walked back her opposition to a surveillance program known as Section 702.

Gabbard’s hearing is not yet on the books, neither is Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI, Kash Patel.

Trump’s national security nominees are in lockstep on at least one thing – the threat of China – and the need to update technologies and defenses to thwart the CCP’s chronic attacks on U.S. infrastructure.

“We have to stop trying to just play better and better defense,” Mike Waltz, Trump’s national security adviser pick, recently told FOX Business. “We need to start going on offense.”