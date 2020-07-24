John Lewis memorial: Family releases details of 6-day celebration of his life
As the nation mourns for the late Rep. John Lewis, the lawmaker’s family has released a schedule of events occurring over the next week to celebrate the life of the 33-year congressman and civil rights leader.
Lewis will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda from Monday through Wednesday next week, but there will be a number of other ceremonies honoring the Georgia Democrat.
Here are the memorial events taking place:
Saturday, July 25
A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy”
Trojan Arena, Troy University
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Open to the public as space permits. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose
Trojan Arena, Troy University
11:00 am – 2 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
Selma Salutes Congressman John Lewis
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose
Brown Chapel A.ME. Church
8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
Sunday, July 26
Selma, Ala and Montgomery, Ala
The Final Crossing
Edmund Pettus Bridge
10:00 am
The public is invited to view the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to the
Edmund Pettus Bridge. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
Receiving Ceremony
Front Entrance Hall, Alabama State Capitol
2:00 pm
Congressman Lewis Lies in State
Alabama State Capitol
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
Washington, D.C.
Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28
Special Ceremony Proceeding the Lying in State
Rotunda, United States Capitol
Mon., July 27, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Congressman Lewis Lies in State
United States Capitol
Mon., July 27, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
Lying in State
United States Capitol
Tues., July 28, 8:00 am – 10:00 pm
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
Atlanta, Ga.
Special Ceremony Proceeding the Lying in State
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Local pool coverage.
Congress Lewis Lies in State
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
8:00 pm – 8:00 am
Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service
Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol
7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Atlanta, Ga
Thursday, July 30
A Celebration of Life
Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary
11:00 am
Internment
South-View Cemetery