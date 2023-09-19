John Fetterman baffles by attacking journalist who defended him

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., attacked a journalist who defended how he dresses, baffling social media users.

The senator took a shot at Nate Silver, the founder of the data news site FiveThirtyEight, after Silver posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, defending Fetterman against people who criticize him over his outfits, which regularly consists of hoodies and gym shorts.

“Starting a new political party for people who don’t give a s— either about how John Fetterman dresses or what Lauren Boebert does in a theater,” Silver wrote.

Fetterman, however, responded to the message by insulting him. “I dress like you predict,” Fetterman said to Silver, who is an election and political statistician.

Fetterman’s insult confused social media users, given Silver’s message supported the Democrat.

“So Fetterman’s handlers decided to insult a guy who defended him by admitting that their boss dresses like s—???” Greg Price wrote.

“John Fetterman finds it hilarious that he’s turned the senate into a coddling daycare for an emotionally stunted man-child with severely arrested development,” former President Donald Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller said.

“In which [John Fetterman] attacks [Nate Silver] for arguing that the controversy over his wardrobe is driven by partisans,” Mediaite staff writer Isaac Schorr wrote. “Oh, and in which he ‘dunks’ on him by asserting that Silver’s work is as shoddy as his attire? Bizarre all the way around.”

The U.S. Senate recently dropped its dress code requirement, sparking criticism from many conservatives both online and in Congress who suggested the move was made to appease Fetterman.

Fox News Digital on Sunday confirmed that the Senate will no longer enforce a dress code for members of Congress’ upper chamber. Senators will now be allowed to wear whatever they want, but others entering the chamber must comply with the dress code: coats and ties for men and business attire for women.

Conservatives also responded on X criticizing Fetterman, who has regularly worn casual attire in the building and found a workaround to the legislative body’s dress code rules by voting from the doorway of the Democrat cloakroom or the side entrance, making sure his vote is recorded before leaving.

“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., posted on X. “Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!”

“If my interns can put on a suit so can a U.S. Senator,” Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., wrote.

