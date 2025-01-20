John Fetterman and Lindsey Graham advocate for the destruction of Iran’s nuclear program

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., are both calling for the destruction of Iran’s nuclear program.

“I don’t think diplomacy works,” Graham declared during an interview on “Face the Nation,” calling Iran a “religious Nazi regime,” that wants “to destroy the Jewish State.”

“I am hoping there will be an effort by Israel to decimate the Iran nuclear program, supported by the United States. And if we don’t do that it will be a historical mistake,” Graham said.

Fetterman agreed with Graham’s call for the decimation of Iran’s nuclear program.

“One Hundred Percent,” the Democratic lawmaker declared in a post on X.

Graham responded, “Spot on, @SenFettermanPA. You get it.”

Fetterman, an unwavering and outspoken supporter of Israel, has previously advocated for the destruction of Iran’s nuclear program.

“Whatever remains of Iran’s nuclear program needs to be destroyed and I fully support efforts to do so,” he declared in a tweet earlier this month.

Fetterman recently met with President-elect Donald Trump, later describing the meeting as a “positive experience.”