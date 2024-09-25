John Cornyn flexes fundraising chops as battle to succeed Mitch McConnell ramps up

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, detailed his fundraising achievements in a new letter to donors, reiterating his hope to succeed top fundraiser Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in the new Congress.

“I am proud to announce together we have achieved an extraordinary milestone: you have helped me raise over $400 million hard dollars since 2002 to help advance conservative principles and policies in the U.S. Senate — $406,874,101, to be exact,” the Texas Republican told thousands of donors on Tuesday in the letter, which was obtained by Fox News Digital.

ACCUSATIONS OF IMPROPER TAX BREAKS FLY IN CRUCIAL SENATE RACE: ‘RULES DON’T APPLY’

According to Cornyn, he has raised $26 million in the current election cycle, $11.8 million of which was for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). He noted the particular importance of money for the several competitive Senate races across the country as Republicans are hoping to take back the upper chamber’s Majority.

Specifically, the senator said he has raised $500,000 for each of the 33 senators and candidates in elections, as well as more than $1 million each for four senators.

ENIGMATIC VOTER GROUP COULD SPLIT TICKET FOR TRUMP, DEM SENATE CANDIDATE IN ARIZONA

Cornyn is one of three announced candidates vying to replace McConnell in the upper chamber’s leader election come November. Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., have also launched bids for the role.

Thune has been making his own mark financially, raising more than $28 million so far this cycle. He further announced a record-breaking transfer to the NRSC earlier this month of $4 million to help elect Republican candidates, beating his own previous amount of $2 million.

Only two senators have publicly revealed who they are backing: Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., who both came out in support of Thune earlier this year.

Others, however, have been tight-lipped, claiming outwardly that they are waiting to hear from all the candidates or that they are focused on other things as Congress navigates another short-term spending bill and the presidential election nears.

‘PRETTY DAMN SIGNIFICANT’: SLOTKIN SUFFERS BLOW IN MICHIGAN AS FARM BUREAU JILTS DEMS TO ENDORSE GOP CANDIDATE

Much of the race has thus far taken place behind closed doors, with Cornyn often noting that he does not discuss leadership elections publicly, and senators throughout the conference confirming they have met with each of the candidates.

The only public-facing component of the race so far has been fundraising prowess, as both Thune and Cornyn bring in large sums for Republicans in competitive Senate races and attend donor events with former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Currently up for re-election in Florida, much of Scott’s time outside the Senate has been spent campaigning in his own race, giving him fewer opportunities to help other candidates across the country.

RICK SCOTT LEADS EFFORT TO UP SECRET SERVICE PROTECTIONS AFTER 2ND ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP

While it is not the only consideration for leader, fundraising has presented itself as a factor and been mentioned during recent closed-door conference meetings in the context of the race, given McConnell’s longstanding reputation as a fundraising machine.

“In addition to the ‘day job’ of managing the legislative business of the Senate, the role of Leader now requires intensive engagement with donors,” a source familiar with McConnell’s fundraising operation told Fox News Digital. “The next Leader will play a key role in ensuring their continued support.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The election is expected to take place among senators and potentially newly elected conference members in mid-November.

In current forecasts, Republicans are expected to take the Senate majority in the November general election, likely picking up seats in West Virginia and Montana to put them over the edge, while also holding onto GOP seats that are up for re-election. This would put the next leader in charge of the upper chamber and what comes to the floor for a vote.