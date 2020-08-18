Joe Concha predicts massive DNC ratings drop, citing Trump critics: 'Beyond boring'

The Hill’s media reporter Joe Concha slammed the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention as the “most tedious” and “cheesy political theater” he had ever seen.

“I get that we’re in a pandemic and it can’t be like a normal convention but this made a PBS telethon look like New Year’s Eve in Times Square,” Concha told “Fox & Friends First” on Tuesday. “It was just beyond boring, for lack of a better term, and it just felt too homogenized. There didn’t seem to be any authenticity to it.”

“But don’t take my word for it,” Concha said, citing anti-Trump voices in the media who described it with words like cringey, sad, slow, phoney, amateur, robotic, boring and painful.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson tweeted: “I wanted to like. I really did, I promise I did.”

Concha, noting an odd thing about the star of the night former first lady Michelle Obama’s speech, said he believes ratings will drop this year compared to 2016 between 40% and 60% because “it’s just not very compelling.”

“You have the first African American first lady not mentioning even once the first woman of color in Kamala Harris being added to the ticket,” he explained. “It appears that, according to several reports that you’ll read, is that Michelle Obama recorded this more than one week ago, and I know she has a podcast but couldn’t she have done this after Kamala Harris was chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate because that’s kind of a significant thing, right?”

On Monday, ahead of the DNC presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden sat down for an interview with rapper Cardi B for Elle magazine‘s September 2020 issue.

Biden told the “WAP” singer he supports the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and free college for families that make less than $125,000, which Concha says can only happen by raising taxes on all levels of income.

“Instead of sitting down with, say a Chris Wallace, which Joe Biden says he has no time for, he goes to Cardi B to share that his nickname is Joey B,” said Concha, who joked he goes by “Joey C.”

“Hopefully Joe Biden will one day, and Kamala Harris, will sit down with an actual journalist where their records will be scrutinized and they’re going to have a lot to answer for because they’re offering a lot and not a lot of ways to pay for it.”