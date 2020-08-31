Joe Concha: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris look weak by not talking to media

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris appear “weak” for bucking interviews and press conferences ahead of the general election, The Hill media reporter Joe Concha said Monday.

“Joe Biden has done two press conferences in 150 days. You juxtapose this with President Trump or Kayleigh McEnany who do two press conferences a day on most days including weekends,” Concha told “Fox & Friends First.”

“When you are not out speaking to the press, or in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ case, you get the party nomination on Aug. 20 and then announce publicly you’re not going to start campaigning until around Sept. 10 … you’re not talking to the people, you’re not talking to the media, you risk being defined by your opponent,” Concha said.

BIDEN TO START HOSTING IN-PERSON EVENTS AFTER LABOR DAY

After more than five months of mostly virtual campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic, Biden said he will resume in-person campaigning next month, with stops in some of the crucial general election battleground states.

The former vice president announced during a virtual fundraiser Thursday that he plans on holding in-person events after Labor Day “without jeopardizing or violating state rules about how many people can in fact assemble.”

“One of the things we’re thinking about is I’m going to be going up into Wisconsin, and Minnesota, spending time in Pennsylvania, out in Arizona,” Biden explained. “I’m going to be traveling throughout the country where I can do it consistent with the state rules about how many people can be assembled.”

Biden’s been working out of his home in Wilmington, Del., since mid-March when the coronavirus swept the nation. Starting in late May, the former vice president’s also been holding some small-scale, in-person campaign events in his home state and in neighboring Pennsylvania ‒ which is an important swing state ‒ with people in attendance wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Concha said Biden does not have “any momentum while Trump has all of the momenta.”

“Cities are burning, people see people dying in American streets, I’m not making this up, we see reports on a daily basis and now they look weak, the people you’re looking at for not talking to people about what they would do. Particularly, Kamala Harris as a former prosecutor, by the way.” Concha said.

Concha went on to say, “When you do that, unfortunately, your poll numbers start to go down, unfortunately when you’re a Democrat.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Allie Raffa contributed to this report.