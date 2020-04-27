Joe Biden's potential running mates: Who are they?

Since Joe Biden effectively laced up the Democratic presidential nomination in early April, speculation has only grown on who could be his vice presidential nominee.

The former vice president has vowed that his VP would be a woman, and doubled down on that claim when questioned by CNN’s Anderson Cooper if he might consider a man like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be his running mate.

“And so I think it’s really important — and there’s plenty of qualified people who have the experience and background who are women and are ready to be president on day one. And I’m gonna stick with that,” he said.

Here are some of the women that Biden’s campaign is likely considering to join him on the Democratic ticket.

Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has had a high profile in Washington, D.C. for years as one of the leading liberal voices in the Senate. She also reinforced her reputation as a policy wonk during her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination by having a plan — outlined in detail on her website — for just about every major issue. Read more HERE.

Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., gained widespread respect in the Democratic party and increased her name recognition nationally as she ran a competitive campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. She has also been rated as the most effective Democratic senator by a Vanderbilt study. Read more HERE.

Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is a former prosecutor whose brightest moment on the presidential campaign trail came during a summer debate when she dissected Biden on his past stances on bussing students to desegregate schools. She’s also started a joint fundraising committee with the Democratic National Committee, a move that intensified speculation that she could be Biden’s VP pick. Read more HERE.

Val Demings

Rep. Val Demigs, D-Fla., is a second-term congresswoman who gained national exposure as one of the House impeachment managers that made the chamber’s case against President Trump in his impeachment trial earlier this year. She is also a career law enforcement officer. Read more HERE.

Catherine Cortez Masto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., made history four years ago as the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate. She’ll earn another chapter in the history books if former Biden names her as his running mate. Read more HERE.

Stacey Abrams

Most vice presidential nominee contenders don’t publicly campaign for the job. But Stacey Abrams, who unsuccessfully ran for governor of Georgia in 2018, has done just that in a number of public interviews. “I would be an excellent running mate. I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public and nonprofit sectors,” she said to Elle Magazine. Read more HERE.

Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s national profile has risen significantly as she’s captained one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus through the crisis, occasionally sparring with President Trump along the way. Fueling possible speculation she could be the Democratic VP pick, Biden recently said on his newly-launched podcast series that “Gov. Whitmer is an outstanding governor. She is one of the most talented people in the country in my view.” Read more HERE.

Maggie Hassan

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is in her fourth year serving in the U.S. Senate, where she’s been able to reach across party lines to seek common ground. And as a former two-term governor, she comes equipped with executive experience. Read more HERE.

Michelle Lujan Grisham

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is one of a handful of governors on getting VP speculation, and could bring fresh experience governing a state through the coronavirus crisis to the Democratic ticket — Biden hasn’t held an official government position since he and former President Obama left office in Jan. 2017. Lujan Grisham’s family is also a political dynasty in New Mexico. Read more HERE.

Sally Yates

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates made her name by being one of the first sitting government officials to directly clash with President Trump, becoming something of a hero in the “resistance.” She also, as a career lawyer who’s never held an elected office, could help balance the fact that Biden is a lifelong politician. Read more HERE.

Jeanne Shaheen

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., who’s running this year for a third term in the Senate, has become one of her party’s leading voices in the chamber on international affairs and national security, thanks to her service on both the Senate Foreign Relations (the only woman on the panel) and Armed Services committees. And thanks to her six years as governor, she comes with executive experience. Read more HERE.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.